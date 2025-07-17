Bridging the Gender Pay Divide: Pakistan's Struggle for Wage Equality

A recent report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) uncovers stark disparities in wage equality between men and women in Pakistan, noting a gender pay gap of 25% for hourly wages and 30% for monthly wages. This significant gap positions Pakistan worse than many lower-middle-income nations in gender salary equity.

The report launch saw Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, emphasize Pakistan's dedication to equal pay. He cited the report as a crucial step toward dismantling barriers hindering women's economic participation, aligning with Pakistan's obligations under ILO Conventions on Equal Remuneration and Discrimination.

ILO Country Director Geir Tonstol affirmed the organization's support, highlighting a collective push for transparent wage systems and formal employment for women. Despite these efforts, women's workforce participation in Pakistan remains low at 23% compared to men's 79%, with notable educational attainment among employed women, particularly in the public and formal sectors, according to Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)