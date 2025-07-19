Left Menu

UAE Champions Women Empowerment at UN Forum, Sharing Global Insights

The UAE highlighted its strides in gender equality and women empowerment at the UN's 2025 High-Level Political Forum in New York. Showcasing national policies and international initiatives, the nation emphasized its commitment to the UN's 2030 Agenda, sharing successful models for inclusive development and leadership roles for women.

In a bold reaffirmation of its commitment to gender equality, the UAE has underscored the pivotal role of women's empowerment in achieving the UN's 2030 Agenda. During the 2025 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York, the UAE delegation emphasized their nation's comprehensive model for women's empowerment, which focuses on motherhood and childhood as the foundation for sustainable growth.

Showcasing national policies such as the landmark Equal Pay Law and constitutional guarantees, the UAE illustrated its significant progress in elevating women to leadership and decision-making roles. Notable achievements include women comprising 50% of Federal National Council members and 26% of Cabinet members, with substantial representation in STEM fields and scientific initiatives like the Emirates Mars Mission.

Globally, the UAE is championing women through initiatives backed by figures like Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. At a roundtable hosted with Qatar, UAE representatives shared their expertise in transforming the care economy, bridging the digital gender gap, and innovating leadership solutions, all directed towards advancing SDG 5 and fostering sustained international cooperation.

