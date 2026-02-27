Left Menu

Controversial Scheme's Financial Impact Under Scrutiny

The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme by the Maharashtra government to provide financial aid to women, faces scrutiny for impacting other departments. BJP minister Ganesh Naik commented on the scheme’s financial implications, emphasizing its role in the state’s political outcomes and ongoing support despite challenges.

Updated: 27-02-2026 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a significant initiative by the Maharashtra government, offering Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women, is facing critical scrutiny for its financial impacts on other departments. BJP minister Ganesh Naik highlighted these concerns during a legislative council session.

While responding to questions, Naik recognized the scheme's role in the Mahayuti's 2024 electoral victory, despite concerns about fiscal strain. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have reiterated the scheme's continuation.

Naik also discussed leveraging forest assets for financial sustainability, proposing a Rs 6,000 crore loan for essential infrastructure and operational needs of the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

