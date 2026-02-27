Controversial Scheme's Financial Impact Under Scrutiny

The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a significant initiative by the Maharashtra government, offering Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women, is facing critical scrutiny for its financial impacts on other departments. BJP minister Ganesh Naik highlighted these concerns during a legislative council session.

While responding to questions, Naik recognized the scheme's role in the Mahayuti's 2024 electoral victory, despite concerns about fiscal strain. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have reiterated the scheme's continuation.

Naik also discussed leveraging forest assets for financial sustainability, proposing a Rs 6,000 crore loan for essential infrastructure and operational needs of the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra.

