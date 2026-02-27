Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Events and Visits

World leaders are set to engage in a series of crucial state visits and international summits over the coming months, as detailed in the latest global diplomatic diary.

The schedule includes notable visits by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to Azerbaijan and Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis's engagements in Washington, among others. The Geneva International Auto Show and the BRIT Awards in London also feature prominently.

March brings significant anniversaries, including the 73rd death anniversary of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, as well as several national elections and international days of observance, showcasing a vibrant world stage of political and cultural activities.

