Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Events and Visits

The diary details upcoming political and diplomatic events worldwide, including official state visits by leaders, economic summits, and cultural events from February 27 to April 21, 2026. Highlights include state visits by notable leaders and important international anniversaries and elections, reflecting a diverse global political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World leaders are set to engage in a series of crucial state visits and international summits over the coming months, as detailed in the latest global diplomatic diary.

The schedule includes notable visits by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to Azerbaijan and Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis's engagements in Washington, among others. The Geneva International Auto Show and the BRIT Awards in London also feature prominently.

March brings significant anniversaries, including the 73rd death anniversary of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, as well as several national elections and international days of observance, showcasing a vibrant world stage of political and cultural activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

