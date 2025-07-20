Israel Powers Up Sports Fields with Solar Energy Initiative

In a significant stride towards energy sustainability, the Israeli government has greenlit a nationwide initiative to install solar panel roofing on public sports fields. This project is backed by a substantial budget of 34 million Shekels, approximately USD 10 million, aimed at boosting the solar installations by year's end.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection advocates regulatory reforms to expedite these installations. These solar roofs are set to provide multifaceted benefits, including extending the operational hours of sports fields, offering protection against weather, and fostering zero-emission energy production.

Minister Idit Silman highlighted that this initiative doesn't just target clean energy; it also aims to strengthen local energy resilience and contribute to the national renewable energy goal of 30% by 2030, thereby enhancing both environmental and community health.

(With inputs from agencies.)