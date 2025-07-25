Left Menu

Escalating Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict Sparks Humanitarian Crisis

A border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has forced over 100,000 people to flee their homes. With shelling ongoing, tensions remain high, causing significant displacement in both countries. The clash stems from a long-standing territorial dispute, with international calls for restraint and peaceful resolution intensifying.

People evacuated from homes as Thailand-Cambodia border conflict enters second day (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The escalating border clash between Thailand and Cambodia has triggered a humanitarian crisis, displacing over 100,000 people within just two days, CNN reports. Villagers, including the vulnerable, are fleeing under the cover of night, carrying their possessions in plastic bags amid ongoing military shelling.

By Thursday evening, over 100,000 Thai civilians had been relocated to shelters in provinces bordering Cambodia, such as Surin, Buri Ram, and Si Saket, according to the Thai Ministry of Interior. Video footage captures displaced families resting in schools and universities, eating from plastic boxes as they await news amidst continuing hostilities. Meanwhile, in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province, over 4,000 villagers have sought refuge under tarpaulin shelters, as reported by local officials.

A Cambodian official has stated that fighting exchanges persist and tensions remain elevated. The confrontation, which kicked off early Friday morning, saw Cambodia reportedly employing small arms and heavy weaponry, to which the Thai military retaliated with artillery and subsequently deployed F-16 jets targeting alleged Cambodian positions. The conflict spans two locations in Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province and one in Surin, with Thai authorities advising locals to steer clear as they undertake bomb disposal operations. So far, 14 fatalities, predominantly civilians, have been recorded in Thailand, while Cambodia has reported one death and several injuries.

Tensions have simmered for months over the contentious 800-kilometre border, which features historically significant temples claimed by both nations. The conflict intensified following a landmine incident injuring five Thai soldiers and a prior clash resulting in a Cambodian soldier's death. Despite strong cultural and economic links, Thailand and Cambodia possess unequal military capabilities, with Thailand's armed forces significantly outnumbering Cambodia's. International entities, including Japan, the United States, and China, have urged restraint as both sides have yet to detail de-escalation measures, leaving many families in limbo amid this unresolved crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

