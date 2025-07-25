Sindh Farmers Boycott Wheat Farming Over Unconstitutional Income Tax

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) has announced its decision to legally challenge a 45% agricultural income tax, which it deems 'unconstitutional, illegal, and unethical'. The SCA is urging farmers across the region to join in a boycott of wheat cultivation in response to what they believe is an unfair tax situation, influenced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as reported by Dawn.

In a recent meeting, the chamber advocated for refusal of the tax payment, with leaders asserting their readiness to face imprisonment rather than succumb to what they perceive as unjust demands. Farmers were encouraged to plant alternative crops, such as mustard and sunflower, given inadequate returns for wheat this year, which has been declared a 'boycott year' for the grain, according to Dawn.

The SCA expressed significant concern over a marked 40% decline in cotton output, criticizing the unmet promise of fair pricing by the Sindh agriculture minister. The chamber proposed intervention with import taxes to bolster local production and highlighted challenges posed by the rising cost of essential farming inputs, demanding immediate action to control these expenses, Dawn reported.

