Prominent Bangladeshi Scholar Nazmul Kalimullah Jailed Amid Corruption Allegations

Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, an eminent professor and political analyst affiliated with Dhaka University, has been detained by the Detective Branch of the Bangladesh Police on allegations of corruption. According to sources, when Kalimullah was presented before the court, an order for his detention was promptly issued.

Kalimullah is not only a senior professor in the Public Administration Department at Dhaka University but also served as the former Vice Chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur. His prominence in political commentary and as an election monitor has been widely recognized. The Bangladesh Anti-Corruption Commission initiated the legal case against him, as confirmed by legal representatives.

Earlier this year, on February 7, Kalimullah caused a stir with his assertion to ANI that Islamist factions had gained more visibility in Bangladesh since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country. He pointed to groups such as Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam, highlighting their increased public activities despite being banned, and referenced incidents involving the vandalism of the residence of national leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

