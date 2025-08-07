Left Menu

India-Mauritius Unveil Electric Buses: A Green Leap Forward

India's High Commissioner handed over ten electric buses to Mauritius's PM, strengthening the 'green partnership.' This move aligns with Mauritius's goal of reducing carbon emissions. The initiative underscores India's consistent support and the shared commitment to sustainability and innovation between both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:21 IST
Handing over of the E-buses by High Commissioner Anurag Srivastava to Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam (Photo/ Indian High Commission in Mauritius). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mauritius

In a significant boost to India and Mauritius's 'green partnership,' India has delivered the first batch of ten electric buses to Mauritius. The handover ceremony took place on Wednesday, with India's High Commissioner, Anurag Srivastava, presenting the vehicles to Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, marking a pivotal point in the two nations' relationship.

The project aligns with Mauritius's national effort to diminish carbon emissions and improve public transportation efficiency. The High Commissioner highlighted that green mobility is central to the bilateral Enhanced Strategic Partnership launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in March 2025. He also emphasized India's continuous support for Mauritius's green initiatives, citing completed and ongoing projects.

During the event, which was attended by various dignitaries, Mauritius's Prime Minister expressed gratitude to India, acknowledging the donation as evidence of their special bond. He noted the broader implications of clean public transport for Mauritius's development, environmental, and health goals and lauded India's strategic contributions to vital sectors, including the blue economy and renewable energy.

