Denmark Champions India's UNSC Permanent Seat Bid

In a notable diplomatic endorsement, Denmark's ambassador to India, Rasmus Christensen, has reaffirmed Denmark's commitment to supporting India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In a recent interview with ANI, Christensen emphasized Denmark's backing for reforms aimed at expanding the participation within the UNSC.

Christensen stated, "We have been very clear that we are supportive of reforming the UN Security Council, which also means that the participation should be broadened. And we have made it very clear that we support India's bid to have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council -- no doubt about that." Meanwhile, India continues its determined pursuit of this position.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a written response to the Rajya Sabha, acknowledged that obtaining a permanent seat in an expanded UNSC is a top priority for India. The country is actively engaged both bilaterally and multilaterally to achieve this goal, aligned with its aspirations to be part of a reformed Security Council that mirrors current global dynamics. India's strategic participation in groups like the G-4, comprising India, Japan, Brazil, and Germany, and the L.69 Group featuring developing nations from across continents, underlines its push for widespread member state support. Moreover, the MEA highlighted that altering the UNSC structure necessitates modifications to the United Nations Charter, an intricate process requiring the backing of two-thirds of the General Assembly members and ratification by the permanent Security Council members.

(With inputs from agencies.)