Dubai PodFest 2025: Catalyzing the Future of Arabic Podcasting

Dubai, UAE - Under the patronage of Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club revealed plans for Dubai PodFest 2025, set for September 30. The announcement marks the event's fifth edition, timed to align with International Podcast Day.

The festivity is a flagship event in the region's podcasting calendar, gathering top Arab podcasters, media organizations, and platforms that specialize in audio content creation. It serves as a leading hub for ideas exchange, showcasing success, and shaping the Arab world's audio content future.

The event promises dynamic discussions on global trends, strategies for Arabic content visibility, and empowering emerging talents. It will address the podcasting challenges, turning them into growth and innovation opportunities. The press club's initiatives reflect Dubai's vision of being a hub for media talent and content development.

