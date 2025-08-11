Activist Alleges Pakistan Army's Resource-Driven Offensive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a fiery video message, PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza made serious allegations against the Pakistan Army, accusing it of launching a large-scale military offensive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mirza described the operation as a pretense for a 'cleanup operation' against terrorists, alleging that it primarily targets innocent civilians and forces mass displacement in regions like North and South Waziristan and Bajaur.

Mirza cited government notices that threaten legal action against those who do not comply with orders to clear their lands within three days. The military has reportedly offered local tribes few choices: rush to harvest crops, vacate homes briefly, or prepare for potential carpet bombing. Such actions, Mirza claimed, aim to depopulate Pashtun villages rich in valuable resources such as gas, gold, copper, and uranium.

The activist further alleged multiple drone attacks and explosions targeting Frontier Constabulary posts, with reports of civilian casualties. Corruption within local administrations, like an account officer in South Waziristan accused of embezzling millions from the General Provident fund, compounds these challenges. Mirza concluded with criticism of the current state of Pashtun resistance, urging a unified effort against state-driven displacement and exploitation.

