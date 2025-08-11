Left Menu

JSMM Leader Deems Pakistan's Army Chief a Global Threat

JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat condemns Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir as a threat to global stability. Accusing Munir of extremist ideology and reckless nuclear rhetoric, Burfat calls for his removal and a global diplomatic boycott. He urges international sanctions, alleging Pakistan's military perpetuates terrorism and subjugates ethnic minorities.

JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat (Image Source: X@shafiburfat). Image Credit: ANI
Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) Chairman Shafi Burfat issued a strong denunciation of Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, branding him as a significant threat to global peace and stability. Burfat accused General Munir of embodying ignorance and prejudice, questioning his suitability as the country's top military leader.

He further accused Munir of harboring hostility towards Hindus and advocating extremist views, citing Munir's alleged trivialization of nuclear threats as reckless and dangerous. Burfat called for Munir's dismissal and a global travel embargo, warning the international community of Munir's ideological extremism.

Burfat described the Pakistani military elite, under Munir's command, as proponents of state terrorism and religious extremism, imposing their influence over national institutions. He highlighted ongoing oppression and rights violations against ethnic groups like the Sindhis and Baloch.

Burfat urged the international arena to recognize Munir's rhetoric as dangerous and apply sanctions to eliminate extremist influences from Pakistan's military leadership. He criticized the army's entanglements with jihadist groups, claiming it endangers regional and global security.

His statements called on global powers, including the United States, EU, and Arab nations, to cease support for Pakistan's military, labeling it a 'mercenary outfit' propagating terrorism. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging the historical identity of Sindhudesh, advocating for its independence from Pakistan's 'oppressive' regime.

