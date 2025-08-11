Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Dismisses Pakistani Army Chief's Nuclear Threats

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor rebuffed Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats, stating India will not yield to nuclear blackmail. Munir made the provocative comments in Florida, threatening nuclear action. Tharoor expressed confidence in India's defense capabilities, highlighting a strong rebuttal from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:06 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a firm response to provocative remarks from Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday discredited nuclear threats aimed at India. Munir, during his visit to the United States, reportedly suggested in Florida that Pakistan might resort to nuclear weapons against India in a significant conflict.

Tharoor underscored India's resolve against such threats, assuring that the nation would not succumb to nuclear intimidation. He reiterated the Ministry of External Affairs' confident stance, stating that India is adept at managing threats both aerially and terrestrially. He criticized Munir's comments as rhetoric aimed more at bolstering his domestic image rather than credible threats.

The Ministry of External Affairs responded critically, labeling Munir's statements as typical of Pakistan's nuclear saber-rattling tactics. An official statement condemned the use of a friendly nation's territory to propagate such threatening rhetoric. The ministry affirmed India's commitment to safeguarding national security and dismissed Munir's threats as reckless bravado, highlighting concerns about Pakistan's control over its nuclear arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

