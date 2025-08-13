UN Raises Alarm: Haiti's Crisis Grows Amid Funding Gaps

The United Nations has issued a stark warning regarding the situation in Haiti, highlighting severe inadequacies in addressing the country's escalating economic and political turmoil, compounded by rampant violence. According to Al Jazeera, the UN's response plan for Haiti has garnered the least funding globally, with a mere 9.2% of the targeted USD 900 million raised.

Ulrika Richardson, a UN coordinator, during a recent briefing, expressed the growing global concern over diminished international backing for Haiti. Armed gangs continue to vie for dominance over territories and resources, exacerbating the deep-rooted political and economic instability. In contrast, funding appeals for other regions like Ukraine and the occupied Palestinian territories have received significantly higher support.

Al Jazeera reports that over 1.3 million Haitians have been displaced due to this year's escalating violence, with over 3,100 casualties since the assassination of former President Jovenel Moise in 2021. The UN emphasizes that cutting off arms flows, primarily smuggled from Florida, and imposing sanctions on gang-related networks are essential steps to resolving the crisis. Despite international efforts, including a UN-backed mission led by Kenyan officers, success has been elusive, with local skepticism rooted in past negative foreign interventions. Haiti's government has now declared a three-month state of emergency to address the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)