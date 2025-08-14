Nepal and US Forge $154 Million Electricity Infrastructure Partnership

The Millennium Challenge Account-Nepal (MCA-Nepal) has cemented two vital contracts under the MCC Nepal Compact, valuing USD 154.5 million, to further the electricity transmission project in Nepal. The contracts were signed on Thursday, signaling a key step forward in Nepal's infrastructural transformation.

The agreements involve constructing the Ratmate to New Damauli and New Damauli to New Butwal transmission lines, with the projects awarded to Angelique-Skipper JV and WAIBA-SALASAR JV, respectively. This collaboration between the governments of Nepal and the United States marks a significant advancement in their partnership, targeting enhanced power reliability and trade.

Key stakeholders present at the signing included MCA-Nepal Executive Director Khadga Bahadur Bisht, MCC Acting Deputy Vice President John Wingle, and representatives from the US Embassy and Nepal's Ministry of Finance. This effort underscores the US's long-term commitment to Nepal's growth, embodied by the substantial $697 million investment through the MCC Nepal Compact.

(With inputs from agencies.)