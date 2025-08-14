Left Menu

Nepal and US Forge $154 Million Electricity Infrastructure Partnership

The Millennium Challenge Account-Nepal signed two major contracts, valued at $154.5 million, advancing the MCC Nepal Compact's Electricity Transmission Project. Supported by both Nepal and the US, this milestone highlights commitment to one of Nepal's key infrastructure initiatives, improving electricity reliability and boosting regional power trade and integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:00 IST
Nepal and US Forge $154 Million Electricity Infrastructure Partnership
Officials after the signing ceremony in Kathmandu (Photo/ MCA Nepal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Millennium Challenge Account-Nepal (MCA-Nepal) has cemented two vital contracts under the MCC Nepal Compact, valuing USD 154.5 million, to further the electricity transmission project in Nepal. The contracts were signed on Thursday, signaling a key step forward in Nepal's infrastructural transformation.

The agreements involve constructing the Ratmate to New Damauli and New Damauli to New Butwal transmission lines, with the projects awarded to Angelique-Skipper JV and WAIBA-SALASAR JV, respectively. This collaboration between the governments of Nepal and the United States marks a significant advancement in their partnership, targeting enhanced power reliability and trade.

Key stakeholders present at the signing included MCA-Nepal Executive Director Khadga Bahadur Bisht, MCC Acting Deputy Vice President John Wingle, and representatives from the US Embassy and Nepal's Ministry of Finance. This effort underscores the US's long-term commitment to Nepal's growth, embodied by the substantial $697 million investment through the MCC Nepal Compact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

