India and China Resume Border Trade Talks Amid Renewed Diplomatic Efforts

India and China are reviving discussions to resume border trade after a five-year break, marking efforts to mend relations through designated trade points including Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La in Sikkim. Talks have restarted as part of ongoing dialogues between both nations, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Galwan Valley clashes, the discussions are seen as a confidence-building move amid a backdrop of rising trade tensions with other partners like the United States. The possible reinstatement of direct flights between India and China is also under negotiation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi plans to hold border talks in India with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. This dialogue precedes the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping are expected to meet, potentially enhancing regional cooperation.