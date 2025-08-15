Tibetan Exile Government Remembers Martyr Monk Tsewang Norbu

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), representing the Tibetan government-in-exile, recently honored the memory of Tsewang Norbu, a 29-year-old monk who died after setting himself on fire in August 2011. This act was a protest against China's oppressive measures in Tibet. The CTA, in a message posted on its official X account, recalled Norbu's brave slogans of 'Freedom in Tibet' and 'Return of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to Tibet', uttered moments before his protest.

According to the CTA, the roots of this tragic act lay in profound anger over China's suppression of Tibetan culture and harsh crackdowns after the Dalai Lama's 76th birthday. Despite governmental prohibitions, many Tibetans celebrated, further fueling the crackdown. In the aftermath, the Chinese military attempted to seize Norbu's body, and a heavy troop presence was established in Tawu County, severely limiting local communications and movement.

The CTA emphasized that such protests exemplify the unbearable conditions under Chinese rule, where many Tibetans see no alternative but self-sacrifice to escape the brutal governance. Tsewang Norbu was associated with Nyitso Monastery in Karze's Tawu County within the traditional Kham province, now part of Sichuan Province, where heavy restrictions continue since China began its occupation in 1950.

