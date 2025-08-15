Left Menu

Tibetan Exile Government Remembers Martyr Monk Tsewang Norbu

The Central Tibetan Administration honored monk Tsewang Norbu, who self-immolated in 2011 to protest Chinese repression in Tibet. His act highlighted the severe oppression faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule, reflecting the despair and struggle for freedom within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:48 IST
Tibetan Exile Government Remembers Martyr Monk Tsewang Norbu
Tibetan Government-in-Exile remembers monk who self-immolated protesting Chinese rule (Photo/X@CTA_TibetdotNet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), representing the Tibetan government-in-exile, recently honored the memory of Tsewang Norbu, a 29-year-old monk who died after setting himself on fire in August 2011. This act was a protest against China's oppressive measures in Tibet. The CTA, in a message posted on its official X account, recalled Norbu's brave slogans of 'Freedom in Tibet' and 'Return of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama to Tibet', uttered moments before his protest.

According to the CTA, the roots of this tragic act lay in profound anger over China's suppression of Tibetan culture and harsh crackdowns after the Dalai Lama's 76th birthday. Despite governmental prohibitions, many Tibetans celebrated, further fueling the crackdown. In the aftermath, the Chinese military attempted to seize Norbu's body, and a heavy troop presence was established in Tawu County, severely limiting local communications and movement.

The CTA emphasized that such protests exemplify the unbearable conditions under Chinese rule, where many Tibetans see no alternative but self-sacrifice to escape the brutal governance. Tsewang Norbu was associated with Nyitso Monastery in Karze's Tawu County within the traditional Kham province, now part of Sichuan Province, where heavy restrictions continue since China began its occupation in 1950.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025