Left Menu

Putin Credits Trump for Avoided Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Highlights Alaska's Historic Connections

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking alongside former US President Donald Trump, suggested that the Russia-Ukraine conflict might have been avoided if Trump had remained in office. He emphasized Alaska's shared history with Russia and expressed hope for improved US-Russia relations despite current tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 07:58 IST
Putin Credits Trump for Avoided Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Highlights Alaska's Historic Connections
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Image: YouTube@The White House). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During a press conference with former US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could have been prevented had Trump still been in power during 2022. This claim aligns with Trump's frequent criticism of his successor, Joe Biden, whom he blames for the war.

Putin discussed the constructive discussions held with Trump, emphasizing Alaska's historical significance as a linkage point between the US and Russia, particularly during World War II. The meeting, though set against a backdrop of strained relations, was marked by mutual respect and a sense of shared history.

Despite tensions, Putin conveyed a hopeful outlook for US-Russia relations, applauding the diplomatic engagement that has occurred. He expressed gratitude towards Trump's Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, for facilitating discussions, and noted the warm reception he received in Alaska, signaling a possible thaw in bilateral ties.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025