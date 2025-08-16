Putin Credits Trump for Avoided Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Highlights Alaska's Historic Connections
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking alongside former US President Donald Trump, suggested that the Russia-Ukraine conflict might have been avoided if Trump had remained in office. He emphasized Alaska's shared history with Russia and expressed hope for improved US-Russia relations despite current tensions.
During a press conference with former US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could have been prevented had Trump still been in power during 2022. This claim aligns with Trump's frequent criticism of his successor, Joe Biden, whom he blames for the war.
Putin discussed the constructive discussions held with Trump, emphasizing Alaska's historical significance as a linkage point between the US and Russia, particularly during World War II. The meeting, though set against a backdrop of strained relations, was marked by mutual respect and a sense of shared history.
Despite tensions, Putin conveyed a hopeful outlook for US-Russia relations, applauding the diplomatic engagement that has occurred. He expressed gratitude towards Trump's Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, for facilitating discussions, and noted the warm reception he received in Alaska, signaling a possible thaw in bilateral ties.
