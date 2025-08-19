Protests Erupt Across Sindh Against Corporate Farming and Government Inaction

Sindh witnessed a wave of protests this Sunday, as reported by Dawn, with political groups including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT), and Awami Tehreek (AT) voicing strong opposition to corporate farming initiatives and perceived government negligence.

JUI-F's protest kicked off at Jamia Masjid in Thull, culminating in a sit-in at Amroti Chowk. Dr. A.G. Ansari, JUI-F Jacobabad District Emir, addressed the crowd, condemning the allocation of fertile lands to corporations instead of landless farmers, a move he termed unjust.

Parallel protests by QAT in Kandhkot criticized the continuous water shortages and failure in law enforcement, spotlighting the scourge of dacoit gangs. Meanwhile, Awami Tehreek in Dadu's Khairpur Nathen Shah protested the construction of canals and land appropriation, urging action against corruption in flood prevention efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)