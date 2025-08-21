Jaishankar's Moscow Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges

In a significant diplomatic exchange, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin during a three-day Moscow visit. The visit included co-chairing the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

Jaishankar's discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov covered bilateral and global issues, emphasizing the strong historical ties between India and Russia. The minister also addressed concerns over US-imposed tariffs related to India's purchase of Russian oil, underscoring that China and the EU are the major Russian oil and LNG buyers.

Further discussions highlighted the importance of energy cooperation and resolving trade imbalances by expanding India's exports to Russia. Both ministers called for dialogue and diplomacy over global conflicts, reaffirming robust defense cooperation and Russia's support for India's 'Make in India' initiative.

