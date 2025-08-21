Left Menu

Jaishankar's Moscow Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Moscow to meet Russian leaders and co-chair the 26th IRIGC-TEC session. He defended India’s oil purchases from Russia, highlighted trade imbalance issues, and discussed international developments with his Russian counterpart. The visit underscores the enduring India-Russia partnership amid geopolitical tensions.

External Affairs Minister SJaishankar called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow (Photo/Officials). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic exchange, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin during a three-day Moscow visit. The visit included co-chairing the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

Jaishankar's discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov covered bilateral and global issues, emphasizing the strong historical ties between India and Russia. The minister also addressed concerns over US-imposed tariffs related to India's purchase of Russian oil, underscoring that China and the EU are the major Russian oil and LNG buyers.

Further discussions highlighted the importance of energy cooperation and resolving trade imbalances by expanding India's exports to Russia. Both ministers called for dialogue and diplomacy over global conflicts, reaffirming robust defense cooperation and Russia's support for India's 'Make in India' initiative.

