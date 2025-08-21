Cross-Border Dialogue: Modi's Anticipated SCO Summit Visit

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming SCO Summit attendance in China as a key event for both the organization and India-China relations. He noted that both nations are actively preparing to ensure the visit's success, underscoring its importance.

Xu elaborated on the productive outcomes of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent visit to India. Accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue focused on the Border Question between India and China, fostering mutual understanding and strategic discussions.

Significant dialogue concerning the border issues was held between Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, resulting in a consensus on ten key points. The discussions aim to separate border disputes from broader diplomatic ties, establishing expert groups for delimitation and management of the border regions, and arranging future high-level meetings.

