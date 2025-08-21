Left Menu

Cross-Border Dialogue: Modi's Anticipated SCO Summit Visit

China's Ambassador Xu Feihong emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to China for the SCO Summit, marking it as pivotal for India-China ties. The visit follows substantive boundary discussions between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian officials, promising further collaboration on long-standing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:06 IST
China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming SCO Summit attendance in China as a key event for both the organization and India-China relations. He noted that both nations are actively preparing to ensure the visit's success, underscoring its importance.

Xu elaborated on the productive outcomes of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent visit to India. Accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue focused on the Border Question between India and China, fostering mutual understanding and strategic discussions.

Significant dialogue concerning the border issues was held between Ajit Doval and Wang Yi, resulting in a consensus on ten key points. The discussions aim to separate border disputes from broader diplomatic ties, establishing expert groups for delimitation and management of the border regions, and arranging future high-level meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

