Tragic Warehouse Inferno in Karachi Causes Four Deaths and 33 Injuries

The death toll from a catastrophic fire and explosion at a Karachi warehouse has climbed to four, with 33 others injured, as per rescue officials. The tragic incident occurred in a densely populated region close to the Taj Medical Complex on MA Jinnah Road.

According to Rescue 1122, the fatalities have increased to four. Dr. Summaiya Syed from the police department reported that one victim succumbed to suffocation, while two others sustained multiple crush injuries. An autopsy on the fourth victim is pending.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassaanul Haseeb Khan indicated that the fire erupted in a basement warehouse beneath a three-storey commercial and residential building in Saddar. Initial probes suggest a short circuit sparked the fire, igniting inflammable materials stored inside.

Counter-Terrorism Department official Raja Umer Khattab stated that explosives, rather than fireworks raw materials, were stored at the site. He cited a previous seizure of two tons of explosives in the vicinity, hinting at the dual-use nature of fireworks materials.

The explosion caused severe structural damage to the building and nearby vehicles, shattering windows in the area. Fires are a common hazard in Pakistan, exacerbated by unsafe infrastructure and inadequate enforcement of safety protocols, contributing to frequent incidents.

A similar fire erupted earlier this month at a Karachi Export Processing Zone factory, injuring eight and affecting other facilities. The fire was eventually contained after extensive efforts, illustrating the city's ongoing safety challenges.

