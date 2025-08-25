Left Menu

Israel's Top General Presses Netanyahu for Hostage Deal Amid Escalating Conflict

Israel's Chief of Defense, Lt. Gen. Eyak Zamir, urges Prime Minister Netanyahu to consider a hostage exchange deal, with 50 individuals reportedly held by Hamas. While military operations intensify in Gaza, the deal remains in Netanyahu's hands. Meanwhile, Tel Aviv faces international scrutiny over alleged war crimes.

Updated: 25-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:33 IST
Amid escalating tensions in Gaza, Israel's Chief of Defense Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyak Zamir, has openly urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to consider a recently proposed hostage exchange deal. According to the Times of Israel, Zamir presented this pressing proposal during a visit to the Haifa Naval base, emphasizing the army's role in creating favorable conditions for the agreement.

"There is a [hostage] deal on the table, we need to take it," asserted Zamir, highlighting the military's readiness. However, the final decision rests solely with Prime Minister Netanyahu, as he faces pressure from a majority of the Israeli public advocating for an agreement that would release 50 hostages and potentially end the ongoing conflict.

The situation remains tense, as the conflict has resulted in extensive loss of life and devastation within Gaza. With the International Criminal Court having issued arrest warrants against key Israeli figures, the international community continues to scrutinize Israel's military actions, while domestic and global calls for a resolution grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

