Left Menu

Taiwan's Diplomatic Struggles: Defying China's Growing Influence

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung labels China a 'regional troublemaker' after the Solomon Islands exclude Taiwan from the Pacific Islands Forum. Lin criticizes Beijing's sway over the decision and asserts Taiwan's commitment to Pacific development through other channels while rejecting China's territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:28 IST
Taiwan's Diplomatic Struggles: Defying China's Growing Influence
Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung has sharply criticized China, labeling it a 'regional troublemaker' following the Solomon Islands' decision to exclude Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the United States, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting. This decision, according to Lin, was heavily influenced by Beijing.

Despite the sidelining, Lin affirmed that while the U.S. and China maintained diplomatic embassies in Honiara, enabling unofficial engagement, Taiwan would still find pathways to contribute to Pacific development. He lamented Taiwan's absence as 'a loss for the island nations,' underscoring its longstanding role in regional growth.

Lin emphasized the importance of inclusivity, warning that the exclusion of dialogue partners could hinder the forum's capability to tackle shared challenges. He highlighted that Palau, a staunch ally of Taiwan, is slated to host next year's meeting, where Taiwan hopes to cement its commitment to regional development. Lin also rejected China's sovereign claims over Taiwan, derogatorily phrase Beijing's stance as 'the emperor's new clothes.'

He resolutely dismissed China's territorial claims, arguing that the People's Republic of China 'has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day,' citing the position that UN Resolution 2758 does not mention Taiwan. Lin stated Taiwan's ongoing fight against Beijing's suppression through international cooperation and diplomacy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Halted Amid U.S. Political Tensions

Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Halted Amid U.S. Political Tensions

 Global
2
Innovations in Cardiac Care Showcase at Afib & Pacing Summit 2025

Innovations in Cardiac Care Showcase at Afib & Pacing Summit 2025

 India
3
Israel Signals Conditional Military Reduction in Lebanon Amid Disarmament Talks

Israel Signals Conditional Military Reduction in Lebanon Amid Disarmament Ta...

 Global
4
Anlon Healthcare's Ambitious IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

Anlon Healthcare's Ambitious IPO Set to Fuel Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025