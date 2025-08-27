Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Key Hamas Leader in Gaza

In a decisive action over Gaza, the Israeli Air Force successfully executed a targeted airstrike, resulting in the elimination of Mahmoud al-Asoud, a pivotal figure in Hamas' General Security Apparatus for the Western Gaza sector. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) revealed that al-Asoud was instrumental in the organisation, providing vital operational knowledge.

Simultaneously, operations in Gaza's northern sector, including Jabaliya and the outskirts of Gaza City, saw Division 162 forces actively dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating operatives. Their efforts underscored a relentless campaign to neutralize immediate threats to security.

In concert, Division 99 forces strategically addressed threats on the city's periphery, dismantling observation posts. In southern Gaza, coordinated efforts by Division 36 troops and the Air Force resulted in the neutralization of multiple terrorists in the Khan Yunis area, alongside the destruction of military installations both above and below ground. With naval coordination, Israeli aircraft targeted and incapacitated a crucial weapons storage site and a facility for repairing naval arms in Khan Yunis.

(With inputs from agencies.)