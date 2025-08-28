Left Menu

Amid US Tariff Strain, India Eyes Strengthened Quad Ties in Japan Visit

India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, stresses the importance of Quad as India navigates strained US relations. During PM Modi's visit to Japan, discussions with Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba are expected to cover geopolitical issues, including the Quad's future in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:33 IST
Amid US Tariff Strain, India Eyes Strengthened Quad Ties in Japan Visit
India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, highlighted the critical role of the Quad alliance amid current geopolitical tensions, notably the strained relations with the United States. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Tokyo, discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are anticipated to encompass a wide range of geopolitical topics, with the Quad expected to be a focal point.

Ambassador George emphasized that the Quad, comprising India, Japan, the US, and Australia, provides a crucial platform for fostering peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Given the recent imposition of 50 percent tariffs by the US on India, these discussions hold particular significance for addressing both geopolitical and geo-economic concerns.

Despite tensions, India remains committed to advancing the Quad's agenda, which originated during the 2004 tsunami crisis. As the US recently reduced tariffs on Japan following a trade agreement, the timing of PM Modi's visit is seen as pivotal for the future dynamics of the Quad alliance. After Japan, PM Modi will proceed to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

 India
2
Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

 India
3
Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

 India
4
Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025