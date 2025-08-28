Amid US Tariff Strain, India Eyes Strengthened Quad Ties in Japan Visit

India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, highlighted the critical role of the Quad alliance amid current geopolitical tensions, notably the strained relations with the United States. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Tokyo, discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are anticipated to encompass a wide range of geopolitical topics, with the Quad expected to be a focal point.

Ambassador George emphasized that the Quad, comprising India, Japan, the US, and Australia, provides a crucial platform for fostering peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Given the recent imposition of 50 percent tariffs by the US on India, these discussions hold particular significance for addressing both geopolitical and geo-economic concerns.

Despite tensions, India remains committed to advancing the Quad's agenda, which originated during the 2004 tsunami crisis. As the US recently reduced tariffs on Japan following a trade agreement, the timing of PM Modi's visit is seen as pivotal for the future dynamics of the Quad alliance. After Japan, PM Modi will proceed to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.