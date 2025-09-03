Left Menu

U.S. Military Strike Targets Venezuelan Narco-Terrorists: Trump's Bold Move

In a dramatic turn of events, the U.S. conducted a military strike on a Venezuelan drug vessel affiliated with Tren de Aragua, a group designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. This decisive move by President Trump underscores the administration’s aggressive stance against drug cartels in Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:11 IST
U.S. Military Strike Targets Venezuelan Narco-Terrorists: Trump's Bold Move
Visual of US strike on boat (Photo/X@marcorubio). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive military maneuver, the United States executed a lethal strike on a drug vessel linked to the Venezuelan cartel Tren de Aragua, resulting in 11 reported casualties. President Donald Trump announced the operation, emphasizing his directive to target narcoterrorists within the SOUTHCOM region.

The strike, described as 'lethal' by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, took place in the southern Caribbean and was aimed at a vessel departing from Venezuela. The U.S. has labeled Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, implicating it in significant criminal activities under the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

Deploying over 4,000 military personnel to the Caribbean and Latin America, the Trump administration is intensifying its efforts against drug cartels amid rising criticism from Venezuelan President Maduro. This forceful approach serves as a message against the influx of drugs into the United States.

TRENDING

1
Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

 South Korea
2
Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

 Indonesia
3
Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

 India
4
Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025