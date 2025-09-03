U.S. Military Strike Targets Venezuelan Narco-Terrorists: Trump's Bold Move

In a decisive military maneuver, the United States executed a lethal strike on a drug vessel linked to the Venezuelan cartel Tren de Aragua, resulting in 11 reported casualties. President Donald Trump announced the operation, emphasizing his directive to target narcoterrorists within the SOUTHCOM region.

The strike, described as 'lethal' by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, took place in the southern Caribbean and was aimed at a vessel departing from Venezuela. The U.S. has labeled Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, implicating it in significant criminal activities under the regime of Nicolas Maduro.

Deploying over 4,000 military personnel to the Caribbean and Latin America, the Trump administration is intensifying its efforts against drug cartels amid rising criticism from Venezuelan President Maduro. This forceful approach serves as a message against the influx of drugs into the United States.