Punjab on High Alert: Super Flood Threatens Multan and Muzaffargarh

Punjab's provincial authorities are on high alert as the region braces for a 'super flood' scenario due to the convergence of the swelling Ravi and Chenab rivers near Khanewal. The impending threat casts a significant risk over the districts of Multan and Muzaffargarh, necessitating preemptive measures. Officials have issued stern warnings about a potential dual threat despite prior controlled river breaches conducted over the past week.

Key strategic breaches have been engineered by the Punjab government along the eastern river systems to alleviate pressure on main embankments, protecting densely populated urban areas. A crucial decision is anticipated shortly regarding any further breaches at Head Muhammadwala, Sher Shah Flood Bund, and Rangpur, with 17 points identified as critical in safeguarding Multan and Muzaffargarh districts. As a colossal water surge of approximately 550,000 cusecs flows through key headworks, officials predict its arrival at Trimmu Headworks by Thursday and Multan by Friday.

The situation is compounded by infrastructure impacts, with railway services to Karachi suspended amid the crisis. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia cautions that the flood crisis is poised to escalate further as Indian dam capacities near their limits, intensifying the water influx and compounding flooding risks throughout the Punjab river system.