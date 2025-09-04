Tragic End: Lama's Death Highlights Tibetan Struggle

The Tibetan community is in mourning following the reported death of Tulku Palden Wangyal, a prominent Lama, at the age of 53. According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Wangyal, who led the Choegyal Monasteries across several villages in Gonjo County, died in prison after enduring years of harsh treatment by Chinese authorities.

Wangyal was renowned for his dedication to preserving Tibetan culture and promoting unity among Tibetans. His efforts drew the ire of Chinese officials, who viewed his influence as a threat. Over nearly a decade, Wangyal faced a series of arrests, culminating in severe conditions as he was moved between prisons in Gonjo, Chamdo, and Lhasa.

Despite the relentless appeals and his poor treatment, communication with Wangyal was heavily restricted, devastating his followers. In 2025, his transfer to Gansu Province marked the continuation of his mistreatment until he passed away on 19 July. The CTA condemned his death as part of China's methodical repression of Tibetan religious leaders and a violation of fundamental rights.

