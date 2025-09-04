Left Menu

India and Singapore Forge Stronger Defense Ties

India and Singapore are enhancing defense cooperation, exploring co-development of technologies, while also engaging in discussions to address the ASEAN-India trade deficit. The visit of Singapore PM Lawrence Wong marks a significant step in bilateral relations, highlighting cultural and economic growth between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:10 IST
India and Singapore Forge Stronger Defense Ties
Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Singapore are stepping up their defense cooperation efforts, with talks centered on co-developing defense technologies, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran announced on Thursday. The statement followed a briefing on Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's visit to India, highlighting defense cooperation as a work in progress with potential for co-development.

During PM Wong's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, both leaders underscored the importance of defense partnerships, agreeing on fostering further exchanges, training, and engagement across military services. The dialogue also opened avenues to collaborate in defense technology, reflecting a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Aside from defense, discussions spanned cultural and trade relations. The leaders addressed the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), with India seeking to mitigate trade deficits with ASEAN nations. Enhanced bilateral trade, which has surged from USD 6.7 billion in 2004-05 to nearly USD 35 billion in 2024-25, underscores growing economic relations.

Singapore's cooperation in this diplomatic venture coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with India and marks a year since PM Modi's successful visit to Singapore. Both PMs appreciated the robust investment flows and potential for future growth, reinforcing an enduring partnership.

PM Wong, joined by his spouse and a high-level delegation, commenced his inaugural visit to India as Singapore's Prime Minister, by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, with plans for further engagements until September 4.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025