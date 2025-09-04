India and Singapore Forge Stronger Defense Ties

India and Singapore are stepping up their defense cooperation efforts, with talks centered on co-developing defense technologies, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran announced on Thursday. The statement followed a briefing on Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's visit to India, highlighting defense cooperation as a work in progress with potential for co-development.

During PM Wong's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, both leaders underscored the importance of defense partnerships, agreeing on fostering further exchanges, training, and engagement across military services. The dialogue also opened avenues to collaborate in defense technology, reflecting a commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Aside from defense, discussions spanned cultural and trade relations. The leaders addressed the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), with India seeking to mitigate trade deficits with ASEAN nations. Enhanced bilateral trade, which has surged from USD 6.7 billion in 2004-05 to nearly USD 35 billion in 2024-25, underscores growing economic relations.

Singapore's cooperation in this diplomatic venture coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with India and marks a year since PM Modi's successful visit to Singapore. Both PMs appreciated the robust investment flows and potential for future growth, reinforcing an enduring partnership.

PM Wong, joined by his spouse and a high-level delegation, commenced his inaugural visit to India as Singapore's Prime Minister, by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, with plans for further engagements until September 4.