India's Firm Stance Amid Global Trade Tensions with US

Former Indian Ambassador Ashraf stresses India's self-reliance amid US trade tensions, rejecting alignment with global blocs. Despite Trump's tariff concerns and India's Russian oil purchases, Ashraf highlights India's independent foreign policy, especially concerning Russia and China, and a potential temperature lowering in US-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:37 IST
Former Ambassador of India to France and Monaco Jawed Ashraf (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

Amid ongoing trade tensions between India and the United States, former Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco, Jawed Ashraf, emphasized New Delhi's capacity for independent foreign policy management, rejecting the necessity to align with global power blocs. According to Ashraf, India should prioritize its own interests over external pressures.

In recent discourse, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with New Delhi's Russian oil purchases, imposing a steep tariff on India. Trump clarified his earlier statement about 'losing' India to China, reiterating strong ties with PM Modi despite trade grievances.

As bilateral tensions simmer, Ashraf noted a potential easing of relations, with indicators suggesting a temperature dip. He insisted on India's historical independence, citing past US-India tensions over Russian defense purchases and emphasizing complicated relations with notably challenging neighbors like China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

