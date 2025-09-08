Israeli Supreme Court Orders Adequate Nutrition for Palestinian Prisoners

The Israeli Supreme Court, or the High Court of Justice, has delivered a landmark ruling mandating the Israeli state to ensure that Palestinian security prisoners receive adequate nutrition, according to a report by the Times of Israel. The court found that the current food provisions fall short of legal standards, pointing to evidence presented by both advocacy groups and the Israel Prison Service (IPS).

In a majority opinion, Judge Daphne Barak-Erez highlighted substantial concerns over the sufficiency of food provided to these prisoners. She emphasized that strict food regimes for Palestinian inmates do not alleviate the suffering of Israeli hostages, referencing testimonies from former hostages.

This case originated from April 2024 petitions by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel and Gisha, alleging that the food levels were intentionally reduced. Contrarily, Judge David Mintz dissented, maintaining that the IPS's food programme met legal requirements. The decision represents a significant legal setback for National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who criticized the ruling on X, questioning the court's allegiance.

(With inputs from agencies.)