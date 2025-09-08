Left Menu

China Denounces US Tariffs on India, Urges Strong Sino-Indian Ties

At a seminar, China's Ambassador to India criticized the US for its steep tariffs on Indian imports, labeling them 'unfair and unreasonable.' He advocated for stronger China-India cooperation amid global economic uncertainties, as US President Trump defended tariffs targeting Russia's markets in Asia, warning of further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:19 IST
China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, openly criticized the United States for its steep tariffs on Indian goods, describing them as 'unfair and unreasonable.' Speaking at a seminar, Xu emphasized China's firm opposition to the tariffs and warned against the US's use of trade as a weapon.

Xu underscored the necessity of strong bilateral ties between China and India, both key emerging economies, highlighting cooperation as pivotal for global development. Referencing discussions between President Xi and PM Modi, he stressed how India-China collaboration could lead the 21st century as a genuine Asian era of prosperity.

The ambassador's remarks come as global markets face instability from US tariffs on India, aimed at deterring trade with Russia. These measures are part of a broader strategy by President Trump to challenge Russia's economic allies, with India as a major focus due to its significant Russian oil imports.

Trump has maintained that the tariffs are crucial for rebalancing trade disparities, particularly highlighting the one-sided nature of US-India trade. Despite India's no-tariff proposal, Trump claims American companies have been disadvantaged due to high Indian duties, asserting that tariffs are necessary for leverage.

As discussions around tariffs and trade continue, both China and India are urged to cement their cooperation to drive peace and development, countering the turbulent economic pressures from recent US policy decisions.

