Jaishankar Calls for Multilateral Reform Amid Global Challenges
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the urgent need for international cooperation in addressing global challenges. Representing Prime Minister Modi at a BRICS virtual meeting, he stressed that unresolved global tensions are affecting the international order. Jaishankar urged BRICS countries to focus on trade solutions, supply chain resilience, and multilateral reform.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a virtual BRICS Leaders Conference, expressed deep concerns over the current global state and the failures of the multilateral system. He emphasized the unaddressed global stresses that are troubling the international order.
Jaishankar pointed out significant deficits between India and its BRICS partners, urging swift action. He outlined the pressing global issues, including the pandemic, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, extreme climate events, and economic challenges, emphasizing the need for constructive trade approaches.
Stressing the importance of open and equitable trade policies, Jaishankar called for more resilient and decentralized supply chains. Further, he highlighted the degradation in food and energy security in the Global South and advocated for reforms in international bodies, particularly the UN Security Council, to foster climate action and justice.
