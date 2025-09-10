UN Human Rights Chief Urges Restraint Amid Nepalese Unrest

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has voiced grave concern over the escalating violence in Nepal, where nationwide protests have led to deaths and hundreds of injuries. In a statement released Tuesday, Turk expressed being "appalled" by recent brutality and urged Nepali security forces to exercise the utmost restraint.

Turk pleaded for an end to the violence, emphasizing that "violence is not the answer" and advocating for peaceful dialogue. The protests, driven by youth frustration over corruption and a controversial social media ban, have gained momentum, with Gen Z demonstrators demanding government accountability and transparency.

Highlighting the right to peaceful assembly, Turk decried "concerning reports" of excessive force by security personnel, urging an immediate and impartial investigation. He stressed the importance of addressing the protesters' voices through dialogue, while also calling for demonstrators to eschew violence and maintain peaceful demonstration.

Turk expressed readiness to support Nepal in de-escalating tensions, proposing dialogue and trust-building measures. He noted disturbing reports of arson and attacks on property and officials, voicing the UN's commitment to restoring calm and confidence among the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)