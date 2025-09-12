Left Menu

Massive Gen Z Protests Rock Nepal: 34 Dead Amidst Rising Tensions

The death toll in ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley has reached 34, with over 1,368 injured. Key leaders are advocating for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister. Protests began over government corruption and social media bans, escalating tensions nationwide.

Charred remains of a Nepal Police vehicle following the violent protest against the Government over alleged corruption (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Himalayan Times has reported that the death toll from Gen Z protests in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley has risen to 34, with injuries surpassing 1,368, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Population. Most injured demonstrators have been treated and released, but numerous remain hospitalized.

Amid the unrest, Nepal's top officials, including Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, will meet with CPN (Maoist Centre) leaders and President Ram Chandra Paudel. Gen Z protest leaders have endorsed Sushila Karki, a former Chief Justice, as interim Prime Minister following KP Sharma Oli's resignation.

Protestors, primarily youth, are rallying against alleged corruption and political stagnation, seeking reforms. Despite initial peaceful intents, the movement has encountered violence, attributed to political infiltration. A curfew remains in place to manage tensions as calls for governmental accountability intensify in Kathmandu and beyond.

