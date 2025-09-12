Left Menu

FBI Marks 'Historic Progress' in Charlie Kirk Case, Thanks to Swift Federal Action

FBI Director Kash Patel announced rapid progress in the investigation of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, crediting swift federal action and collaboration with Utah officials. Trump shared insights on the suspect's apprehension, noting Kirk's impact and highlighting the importance of justice for his family's nonprofit work.

FBI Director Kash Patel (File Photo: X/@FBIDirectorKash). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Friday that his agency had achieved "historic progress" in the investigation into the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Speaking at a news conference, a visibly relieved Patel credited the rapid apprehension of the suspect within 33 hours to the collaborative efforts of federal entities and Utah's state officials, including Governor Cox.

Expressing gratitude towards US President Donald Trump, Patel highlighted the efficient allocation of resources, which facilitated swift justice. During his address, Patel paid homage to his late friend, Kirk, stating, "To my friend, Charlie Kirk: Rest now, brother. We have the watch. And I'll see you in Valhalla."

In an interview with Fox News, Trump revealed the role of an insider close to Kirk in the suspect's capture and called for the death penalty for the shooter. Describing the close relationship he shared with Kirk, Trump expressed his sorrow and bolstered support for Kirk's wife, who aims to continue his legacy through Turning Point USA.

Trump further called attention to the importance of the death penalty, noting its implementation in Utah and advocating for its application in this case. He also mentioned receiving cooperation from the suspect's father during the investigation. Kirk was fatally shot during a debate at Utah Valley University, an act authorities identified as a targeted assassination.

