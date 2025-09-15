Left Menu

UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional Justice in Kazakhstan

The UAE delegation was led by Counsellor Mohammed Albadi Al-Dhaheri, the President of the Federal Supreme Court, and included Judge Shihab Abdulrahman Al Hammadi of the Federal Supreme Court and Mohammed Saeed Nasser Al Shibli, Director of Support Services at the Court.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:31 IST
UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional Justice in Kazakhstan
UAE Flag (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Supreme Court of the United Arab Emirates took part in the International Forum on Constitutional Justice titled "Peace and the Future Through Law," which was held in Astana to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The UAE delegation was led by Counsellor Mohammed Albadi Al-Dhaheri, the President of the Federal Supreme Court, and included Judge Shihab Abdulrahman Al Hammadi of the Federal Supreme Court and Mohammed Saeed Nasser Al Shibli, Director of Support Services at the Court.

At the conclusion of the forum, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received the heads of the participating delegations. In his address, the President of the Federal Supreme Court underscored the importance of the forum as a platform for sharing expertise and exchanging perspectives on how to harness the law in building a peaceful, just, and cooperative international future.

He highlighted the essential role of constitutional courts in upholding constitutional justice through oversight of the constitutionality of laws and regulations. He noted that the UAE Federal Supreme Court, through its constitutional chamber, has played a pivotal role in establishing and advancing constitutional justice. He further emphasised that the UAE's success in implementing an electronic litigation system has greatly facilitated access to constitutional justice and streamlined judicial procedures. On the sidelines of the forum, Al-Dhaheri met with senior judicial leaders in Kazakhstan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange views on judicial and legislative developments. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
From Stories to Art: Edify School Inspires Young Minds with Historic Elite World Records Achievements

From Stories to Art: Edify School Inspires Young Minds with Historic Elite W...

 India
2
Suresh Gopi defends refusal to accept application from elderly man, says won’t make false promises

Suresh Gopi defends refusal to accept application from elderly man, says won...

 India
3
Rugby-France's Berthoumieu cited for alleged biting in World Cup quarter-final

Rugby-France's Berthoumieu cited for alleged biting in World Cup quarter-fin...

 Global
4
Girish Bommakanti Launches "Navigating Changes in Healthcare" - A Definitive Guide to Leading Change in a Complex Industry

Girish Bommakanti Launches "Navigating Changes in Healthcare" - A Definitive...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025