BAPS Celebrates Vindication: US Ends Investigation Amid Community Pride

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, a prominent Hindu organization in the United States, has expressed relief following the conclusion of an investigation by the Department of Justice. The decision to end the inquiry into BAPS and the construction of the Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Jersey was met with gratitude and seen as validation.

An official statement from BAPS emphasized that the closure of this investigation underscores the organization's mission of peace, service, and devotion, which was made possible through the dedicated volunteer efforts of thousands. BAPS highlighted the Hindu community's relatively recent establishment in the US and the Akshardham as a landmark of American diversity.

BAPS reiterated its spiritual teachings, stressing resilience and truth in adversity. The group thanked its spiritual leader, Mahant Swami Maharaj, for his guidance, and invited the public to experience the cultural richness of the Akshardham. BAPS expressed its prayers for the collective progress of the community and the nation.

