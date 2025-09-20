France-Mali Tensions Escalate Amidst Counterterrorism Halt

In a significant diplomatic rift, France has suspended its counterterrorism operations with Mali, expelling two Malian consular officers from Paris, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs confirmed via Al Jazeera. The officials were declared persona non grata, prompting Mali to reciprocate by declaring five French embassy staff persona non grata, Al Jazeera reported.

The diplomatic clash follows the arrest of French national Yann Vezilier in Mali last month on allegations of orchestrating a coup. Authorities in Mali claimed that both civilians and soldiers had collaborated with foreign states to attempt destabilizing the country, alleging Vezilier's involvement was on behalf of French intelligence, mobilizing Mali's political and civil society landscape.

France, however, dismissed these claims as "unfounded," emphasizing Vezilier's role as a member of its embassy in Bamako. The French foreign ministry warned of imminent "other measures" if Vezilier is not released promptly. In August, France had begun talks with Mali to resolve the situation and ensure the diplomat's immediate release, according to reports.

The fracture in France-Mali relations has only deepened since Mali's military takeover nearly four years ago, leading to the expulsion of French forces. Under President Assimi Goita's administration, Mali has increasingly sought security alliances with Russia, further straining ties with France amidst an enduring security crisis rooted in armed groups and criminal networks.

Political stability in Mali remains fragile, with Goita extending his leadership for another five years, dissolving political parties despite prior commitments for a civilian government by March 2024, as stated by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)