Left Menu

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's Strategic Defence Pact: Nuclear Ambiguity Persists

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif gave mixed signals about the nation's nuclear deterrence being shared with Saudi Arabia under a new defence agreement. While asserting joint defense against attacks, Asif and other officials left nuclear specifics ambiguous, drawing attention from India over regional security implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:09 IST
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's Strategic Defence Pact: Nuclear Ambiguity Persists
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent interview, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif provided conflicting statements regarding the country's nuclear deterrence being potentially extended to Saudi Arabia through a new defence agreement. During an interview with Geo TV, Asif suggested that Pakistan's established nuclear capabilities could be made available to Saudi Arabia.

Conversely, in a separate discussion with Reuters, Asif clarified that nuclear elements are not part of the accord, as reported by Dawn News. Foreign Office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan refrained from addressing the nuclear issue directly but mentioned the evolving nature of Pakistan's nuclear doctrine.

The agreement, termed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, was signed in Riyadh and emphasizes joint defense in the event of an attack on either country. India's Ministry of External Affairs responded, indicating a review of the pact's impact on regional and global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
2
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq
3
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
4
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025