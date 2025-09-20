Pakistan and Saudi Arabia's Strategic Defence Pact: Nuclear Ambiguity Persists

In a recent interview, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif provided conflicting statements regarding the country's nuclear deterrence being potentially extended to Saudi Arabia through a new defence agreement. During an interview with Geo TV, Asif suggested that Pakistan's established nuclear capabilities could be made available to Saudi Arabia.

Conversely, in a separate discussion with Reuters, Asif clarified that nuclear elements are not part of the accord, as reported by Dawn News. Foreign Office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan refrained from addressing the nuclear issue directly but mentioned the evolving nature of Pakistan's nuclear doctrine.

The agreement, termed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, was signed in Riyadh and emphasizes joint defense in the event of an attack on either country. India's Ministry of External Affairs responded, indicating a review of the pact's impact on regional and global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)