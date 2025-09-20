Trump's H-1B Overhaul: A New Era for Indian Innovation

In a move that could reshape global talent dynamics, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant sees the U.S. imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications as beneficial for India's growing tech ecosystem. This fee, instituted by President Donald Trump, could redirect skilled individuals to India's tech cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Following Trump's executive order, Kant expressed optimism, emphasizing that India's top professionals now have more opportunities to contribute domestically. He described the U.S. policy as 'America's loss', highlighting the potential for India's economic and technological advancement.

The H-1B fee increase, effective September 21, aims to address the misuse of the program, but may inadvertently bolster India's innovation centers. Kunal Bahl, an entrepreneur, noted the positive impact on India's talent pool, while concerns over visa abuse continue amid ongoing investigations and national security reviews.