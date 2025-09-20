Left Menu

Trump's H-1B Overhaul: A New Era for Indian Innovation

Amitabh Kant views Donald Trump's new H-1B visa fee as a catalyst for India's tech growth, redirecting global talent to Indian hubs. This move is expected to benefit India's innovation landscape while posing challenges to U.S. talent inflow and affecting the IT industry's dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:20 IST
Trump's H-1B Overhaul: A New Era for Indian Innovation
Former NITI Aayog CEO and ex-G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that could reshape global talent dynamics, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant sees the U.S. imposing a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications as beneficial for India's growing tech ecosystem. This fee, instituted by President Donald Trump, could redirect skilled individuals to India's tech cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Following Trump's executive order, Kant expressed optimism, emphasizing that India's top professionals now have more opportunities to contribute domestically. He described the U.S. policy as 'America's loss', highlighting the potential for India's economic and technological advancement.

The H-1B fee increase, effective September 21, aims to address the misuse of the program, but may inadvertently bolster India's innovation centers. Kunal Bahl, an entrepreneur, noted the positive impact on India's talent pool, while concerns over visa abuse continue amid ongoing investigations and national security reviews.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

Tragedy in Latur: Bodies Recovered After Devastating Floods

 India
2
Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

Iraq's Solar Leap: A Dazzling New Dawn in Karbala

 Iraq
3
Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project

Tunnel Breakthrough Marks Major Milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train P...

 India
4
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025