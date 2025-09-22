Left Menu

India Foresees Peaceful Reclamation of PoK, Says Defence Minister Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir without aggression, citing local demands for freedom. On a historic visit to Morocco, he dismissed claims that India missed capturing PoK post-Operation Sindoor. Singh also inaugurated India's first defence plant in Africa, strengthening Indo-Moroccan defence ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:46 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a strong assertion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday voiced confidence that India will regain control over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) without resorting to aggressive measures. He emphasized that the clamor for freedom from the existing administration by the residents themselves would expedite this process.

During his interaction with the Indian community in Morocco, Singh reflected on his earlier statement made five years ago at an Indian Army event in Jammu and Kashmir. He had then predicted that PoK would inherently become part of India as its people would willingly express their affiliation.

Singh's remarks follow allegations that the Central government missed an opportunity to capture PoK during Operation Sindoor. Opposition leaders criticized the ceasefire accord despite India's strategic advantage at the time. Singh is on a notable two-day visit to Morocco, where he inaugurated Tata Advanced Systems' defence manufacturing plant, marking a landmark in Indo-African defence collaborations.

This inaugural visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Morocco highlights the strengthened global footprint of India's defence industry. Singh is set to engage in bilateral talks with Moroccan Defence Minister Abdeltif Loudiyi, with the two nations gearing up to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation, aimed at expanding bilateral military relations.

Indian Navy ships have been making regular visits to Moroccan ports, signaling the firm intent to cement defense ties through the anticipated agreement. Such strategic partnerships are pivotal as India continues to broaden its defense horizons globally.

