Morocco Halts Sardine Exports to Protect Domestic Supply

Morocco will stop exporting frozen sardines from February 1 to safeguard local supply and manage prices, announced Zakia Driouich. This comes as Morocco, the leading global sardine exporter, faced a sharp decline in supply. Sardines make up 80% of the country's coastal fish resources.

  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco has announced a halt on frozen sardine exports starting February 1, in a bid to protect its domestic supply and stabilize prices. The decision was confirmed by Zakia Driouich, the cabinet member responsible for fisheries.

Driouich pointed out a recent substantial drop in sardine supply during a parliamentary session, though no end date for the ban was provided. Sardines constitute 80% of Morocco's coastal fish resources, highlighting their significance to the nation's fishing industry.

The move follows calls from the national canned-sardine industry to combat illegal fishing activities, as 2024 sardine landings fell to 525,000 metric tons—a 46% decrease from previous years.

