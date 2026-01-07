Morocco Halts Sardine Exports to Protect Domestic Supply
Morocco will stop exporting frozen sardines from February 1 to safeguard local supply and manage prices, announced Zakia Driouich. This comes as Morocco, the leading global sardine exporter, faced a sharp decline in supply. Sardines make up 80% of the country's coastal fish resources.
- Country:
- Morocco
Morocco has announced a halt on frozen sardine exports starting February 1, in a bid to protect its domestic supply and stabilize prices. The decision was confirmed by Zakia Driouich, the cabinet member responsible for fisheries.
Driouich pointed out a recent substantial drop in sardine supply during a parliamentary session, though no end date for the ban was provided. Sardines constitute 80% of Morocco's coastal fish resources, highlighting their significance to the nation's fishing industry.
The move follows calls from the national canned-sardine industry to combat illegal fishing activities, as 2024 sardine landings fell to 525,000 metric tons—a 46% decrease from previous years.