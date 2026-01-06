Left Menu

Lobbying Insights: The Halt of Operation Sindoor Unveiled

The Congress highlighted events around May 10, 2025, when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the halt of Operation Sindoor. Filings revealed American lobbying engagement by the Indian embassy with the Trump administration, focusing on a trade deal and media coverage, illustrating standard lobbying practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 22:55 IST
Lobbying Insights: The Halt of Operation Sindoor Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant development transpired on May 10, 2025, when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared the cessation of Operation Sindoor. This announcement followed revelations by an American lobbying firm, SHW Partners, hired by the Indian embassy to liaise with the Trump administration on various issues, including a proposed trade deal and media narratives surrounding the operation.

The disclosed lobbying activities, filed with the U.S. Department of Justice under the Foreign Agent Registration Act, highlighted engagements with key figures such as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and the National Security Council's Ricky Gill. These interactions underscore the potential influence trade considerations might have had on halting the military operation targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian embassy characterized the hiring of lobbyists as a routine activity, consistent with long-standing practices of foreign missions and business entities in the U.S. This transparency in strategy illustrates the complex web of international diplomacy and lobbying, as mirrored by separate filings from Seiden Law LLP, detailing Pakistan's efforts to forge economic alliances with the United States during the conflict period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

Teeing Up Innovation: The Women's Tech-Driven Golf League

 Global
2
Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

Political Turmoil: Allegations and Denials in Uttarakhand

 India
3
Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

Wildlife at Risk: Maharashtra's Controversial Mining Project

 India
4
FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

FTSE 100 Climbs to Record High Amid Healthcare Stock Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026