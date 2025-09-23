White House Announces Landmark TikTok Deal with American Oversight

The White House has revealed that President Donald Trump is set to sign a deal later this week that would bring TikTok, the popular social media platform, under stringent American control. The announcement was made by White House Press Secretary Karolina Levitte during a Monday press briefing.

According to Levitte, TikTok's U.S. operations will be majorly owned by American investors, overseen by a board with deep expertise in national security and cybersecurity, and Oracle will act as its trusted security provider. The data of U.S. users will be stored on Oracle-operated servers within the U.S., effectively shielding it from foreign interference, particularly from China.

Levitte highlighted that TikTok's algorithm would be completely operated in the U.S., detached from the influence of its Chinese parent, ByteDance. This strategic move anticipates generating up to $178 billion in economic activity in the U.S. over the next four years, marking a significant economic impact facilitated by President Trump's administration.

Previously, Trump discussed the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, receiving approval for the deal to keep TikTok operational in the U.S. The control over the app will remain tight under U.S. legislation, with ByteDance facilitating compliance under Chinese law to ensure continued service to American users.

The legislation, enacted in April 2024, put TikTok under threat of a ban by January 2025, urging a deal for greater U.S. oversight. Reports indicate that American investors will hold 80% ownership of TikTok, while ByteDance and other Chinese entities will retain a 20% stake.

