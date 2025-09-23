Left Menu

Tharoor Slams Hiked H-1B Visa Fees, Predicts Outsourcing Surge

Shashi Tharoor criticizes the US government's hike in H-1B visa fees as a move to appease anti-immigration supporters and warns it could backfire by encouraging outsourcing. The $100,000 fee could render mid-level jobs unprofitable for Indian firms, impacting both US and Indian tech sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:59 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of recent US policy, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condemned the newly implemented $100,000 fee for H-1B visa petitions. Tharoor attributes the decision to President Trump's bid to secure support from his anti-immigration base, ahead of the forthcoming US legislative elections in November.

Tharoor argues that the changes, driven by domestic political motives, are perceived as a means to protect American workers from being undercut by cheaper overseas labor. He suggests that this move targets Indian professionals specifically, who are often willing to work for lower wages, thus appealing to the President's "so-called MAGA" supporters.

Warning of potential economic repercussions, Tharoor predicts that increased fees will deter companies from bringing mid-level workers to the US, instead choosing to outsource jobs to locations such as India. This, he claims, could inadvertently harm both US interests and Indian IT firms, which may find the new costs prohibitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

