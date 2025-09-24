Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Grand Mufti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences over the death of Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh. The religious leader’s passing is deemed a significant loss to the Kingdom and the wider Islamic world. Funeral prayers are ordered across Saudi mosques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:40 IST
Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh (ANI Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his deep condolences following the passing of Saudi Arabia's revered Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, calling it a significant loss for the Kingdom and the global Islamic community. Modi conveyed his sympathies via a post on X, also extending thoughts and prayers to the people of Saudi Arabia.

The news of Sheikh Al Al-Sheikh's demise was confirmed by the Saudi Royal Court, who declared Tuesday the solemn day of mourning. Al Al-Sheikh served as the head of prestigious religious bodies, including the Council of Senior Scholars and the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta. He was held in high esteem across the Muslim world.

Funeral prayers were arranged to be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh on Tuesday, with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordering prayers in absentia be conducted at major mosques across the Kingdom to honor the Grand Mufti's pivotal role and contributions to Islam. Saudi Royals extended their condolences to the religious leader's family and the Muslim community worldwide.

