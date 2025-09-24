Saudi Arabia Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Grand Mufti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his deep condolences following the passing of Saudi Arabia's revered Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, calling it a significant loss for the Kingdom and the global Islamic community. Modi conveyed his sympathies via a post on X, also extending thoughts and prayers to the people of Saudi Arabia.

The news of Sheikh Al Al-Sheikh's demise was confirmed by the Saudi Royal Court, who declared Tuesday the solemn day of mourning. Al Al-Sheikh served as the head of prestigious religious bodies, including the Council of Senior Scholars and the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta. He was held in high esteem across the Muslim world.

Funeral prayers were arranged to be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh on Tuesday, with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordering prayers in absentia be conducted at major mosques across the Kingdom to honor the Grand Mufti's pivotal role and contributions to Islam. Saudi Royals extended their condolences to the religious leader's family and the Muslim community worldwide.