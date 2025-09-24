Zelenskyy Optimistic About India's Support Amid Energy Complexities

During a recent interview conducted in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conveyed a sense of cautious optimism regarding India's stance in the ongoing conflict with Russia. He highlighted that while India is "mostly" aligned with Kyiv's position, energy-related complexities pose certain challenges to this alignment.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening ties with India to ensure continued support for Ukraine. He underscored the pressing need to address questions related to Russian energy dependencies, acknowledging that India holds significant value in any geopolitical recalibrations connected to this energy matrix.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also addressed the complications in engaging China, given its historical ties with Russian interests, describing the situation as more challenging. He praised former US President Donald Trump for expressing a strong commitment to support Ukraine until the conflict is resolved, conveying a unified desire for peace against Russian narratives led by President Vladimir Putin.